Alicia Keys Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Double Album, ‘KEYS’

We are just days away from the release of Alicia Keys’ most daring studio effort yet—her double album, KEYS.

Now, it’s time to unveil the 26 tracks. On social media, Keys shared, “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to crawl in your ear and get stuck. They are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side.”

On the Originals side, Pusha T and Brandi Carlile are featured on “Plentiful” and “Paper Flowers,” respectively. On the Unlocked side, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Khalid, and Lucky Daye are featured. Lee is on the previously released “Lala” while Weezy is featured on “Nat King Cole” and the aforementioned R&B crooners handle “Come For Me.”

Ahead of KEYS‘ arrival, fans have already received an introspective docuseries, NOTED, from the New York native where she showed the process behind the double album. She expressed, “This music is really about being a woman and being clear in what I want and what I deserve and how I want to express in a way that’s just completely in my badassery.”

To further get fans excited for her forthcoming album, the 40-year-old also released an EP, Alicia Keys: Sweet Dreams, exclusively on Apple Music. The four-track project is a collection of lullabies including a duet with her son Egypt, entitled “Over The Rainbow.”

“Hearing his voice and his tone today at 11 years old is blowing my mind. I have the chills! You’re going to love this sweet song and a few other lullabies I created to give u some zen energy when u need it,” the mother of two shared on Instagram.

Check it out below. KEYS is slated for release on Friday (Dec. 10).