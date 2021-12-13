Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables.

When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on the show. “You’ll be the first one to ever smoke that on Smoke Champs,” N.O.R.E. expressed.

When Kanye West appeared on Drink Champs, prior to Keys, he smoked the prototype and that conversation veered all over the place. So, for Keys to smoke the actual blunt towards the end of the chat was bittersweet, but still a pleasant surprise.

To maintain her cool, despite rumors that she’s a “big-time smoker,” the wife of Swizz Beatz and mother of two teased for her cough to be edited out as she grinned while taking her puffs.

LOOK AT ALICIA KEYS ON DRINK CHAMPS! ?? pic.twitter.com/srUdg1iW8I — #KEYS ? (@DiaryOfKeysus) December 11, 2021

While smoking, the KEYS artist admitted that she’d consider making a reggae album. “There’s such a soul there. There’s such an energy there. […] There’s so many songs that I have that’s natural—I actually think a reggae record would be a zone for me.” shared Keys, mentioning that she’d change her name to Alicia Panther.

