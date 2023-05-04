Alicia Keys Belts Spanish Version Of “If I Ain’t Got You” During Rio De Janeiro Tour Stop

Alicia Keys has been brushing up on her Español in anticipation of the Latin American stops on her current world tour, belting out a Spanish version of her 2003 hit “If I Ain’t Got You” while in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Wednesday (May 3) night.

The Daily Mail reports the New York City native used every note within her three-octave range to wow the crowd with the popular ballad, and also performed her 2021 track Nat King Cole (Unlocked). The performance comes ahead of tour stops in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, so it’s likely she’ll continue to impress her Latin American fans with new renditions of her most popular songs.

This isn’t the first time the “Daffodils” singer, 42, has sung the Grammy-winning hit in Spanish, giving fans a preview on her Instagram page last week.

“If I Ain’t Got You” was Grammy-nominated for Song of the Year in 2004 and took home the trophy for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

Keys’ Latin America stops come ahead of her next domestic trek, the Keys To The Summer Tour, beginning June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., and making stops in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, St. Louis, New Orleans and other major cities.

In a statement provided to Live Nation, the songwriter described the tour as “completely unforgettable and unmissable!”

“I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”