Alicia Keys Announces She’s An Independent Artist After 20 Years With Sony

Alicia Keys recently unlocked a new level in her music career. The R&B singer revealed that she is now an independent artist, free of any record label constraints. During a recent conversation hosted on Twitter Spaces and moderated by Genius’ VP of Content Strategy Rob Markman, Keys shared the news that her latest album fulfilled her contract.

“I’m so excited because KEYS is actually the last album I have on a major label,” revealed the songstress.

The news was met with celebration by Jay-Z who also spoke during the live audio broadcast.

“Congratulations, first of all, that’s an accomplishment,” said Hov excitedly. “The fact that you were signed to a label for 20 years is an amazing thing in itself, but the fact that you were able to complete your contract, not many people have been afforded that. That rarely happens for someone to maintain relevance through a contract like that.”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Once she shared the news, the “Fallin'” singer was also applauded on social media by her husband, acclaimed producer Swizz Beatz.

“Congrats my Love this is Big Big Big News and you deserve it to the MAX! 20yrs of greatness ! groundbreaking and unforgettable moments,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love that you have this freedom at this time in your life it’s rare!!!! Life begins now and this KEYS album is a true masterpiece that’s Raw uncut and no fake hype!! Thank you to everyone that supported since day one and those who now support ! @aliciakeys is just getting started let’s go.”

Released on Dec. 10, the double-album, KEYS, ended the singer’s 20-year deal with Sony. Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee, and more are featured across the combined 26 songs.

Along with the new album, the 40-year-old artist also released a visual component, KEYS: A Short Film, which features a handful of celebrity cameos.

Watch KEYS: A Short Film by Alicia Keys below.