Alicia Keys Responds To Janet Jackson Having A Crush On Her Back In 2008

Old Janet Jackson headlines have resurfaced with brand-new reactions following the premiere of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s four-part Lifetime documentary. One in particular is from a 2008 article recapping the moment Jackson revealed she had a crush on Alicia Keys and would’ve dated her if she were to have a “lesbian fling.”

“I think she’s wonderful,” said the pioneering artist.

Now, 14 years later, Keys has responded to the fun fact, seemingly flattered. “I always knew I was BAE,” the New York-bred singer wrote in an Instagram post. “But when @janetjackson says it ???? Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc.”

In the original article, the “Someone To Call My Lover” singer also spoke on the media questioning public figures’ sexualities, including that of Keys. “They are strong women. Maybe they want to put something else behind it because of the strength. Like, you can’t be a woman and be strong, and there has to be something else to it,” she stated.

In the documentary titled Janet Jackson., the 55-year-old opened up about her personal and professional life, including past relationships and marriages with fellow R&B singer James DeBarge, dancer-director René Elizondo Jr., and producer Jermaine Dupri.

Janet Jackson. is now available to stream via the Lifetime app.