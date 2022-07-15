Alicia Keys To Release ‘Keys II’ Amid International Tour, Drops “Come For Me” Video

From the mind of Alicia Keys comes Keys II, the deluxe edition of her 2021 double-sided album, featuring a host of new songs, collaborations, and more.

Slated for release on August 12, the project will include both the “Originals” and the “Unlocked” versions of the initial LP and will add on new tunes like “Trillions” featuring Brent Faiyaz, “Stay” featuring Lucky Daye, and the remix for “In Common,” a previously released song from her 2016 LP, Here.

In addition to the forthcoming digital release, its predecessor will be pressed on vinyl for the first time while Keys is out on her international Alicia + Keys World Tour. The North America leg kicks off ahead of the deluxe release and is set to run through late September.

On her surprise release, the New York native took to social media gushing. “Surpriiiise ! I’ve been feeling all the love lately, the tour is going soooo crazy!! So I decided – why not give them a deluxe??,” she expressed. “KEYS 2 Pre-Order goes live tomorrow! AND I Added some extra special NEW vibes for you.”

Furthermore, the singer dropped the video for her Daye and Khalid-assisted track, “Come For Me (Unlocked).” The trippy yet enticing, cinematic visual draws viewers in as the trio sing of being loved out loud while also allowing that feeling to drive someone wild.

