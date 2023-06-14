Amazon’s Amp Announces Emerging Artist Program ‘The Come Up’ Hosted By Kenny Burns And More

Atlanta is a hotbed for musical talent, and Amazon’s radio app Amp is looking to show the breadth of the popular city’s artists. This week, they will launch The Come Up which is focused on highlighting emerging acts from the area.

The program, beginning on June 15, will be hosted by industry executive Kenny Burns, content creator Big Bank, multimedia personalities Su Solo and Paige Shari, and artist-producer DJ Kash. They will play songs from Atlanta artists that they enjoy and also invite listeners to speak and even debate the tracks. Amp also offers a live chat feature so fans can make their voices heard without actually speaking on the show.

This program offers a special opportunity for artists beyond just having their music heard; at the end of the month, three acts will be selected to receive promotional support across Amazon Music and Amp, including appearing on “The Come Up” playlist. They will also be featured in a docuseries developed and directed by Cam Kirk and have the chance to appear on shows such as The Daily Cannon with Nick Cannon and Rotation Radio with Power 105.1’s Gabe P and DJ Nyla Symone.

“There is an awakening happening in music and the arts, and Amp creates a place that is for that emerging audience and movement—real people, real voices, no gimmicks and no algorithms speaking for the people,” Kenny Burns said in a statement. “Community is the most authentic partnership an artist can have, and I’m looking forward to highlighting the best of the best to communities on Amp!”

Amp has gained massive popularity over the last year due to shows hosted by Nicki Minaj, Joe Budden, and Draymond Green, plus the fast-rising Blkprint Radio hosted by Justin Davis and Joshton Peas. Download Amp here.