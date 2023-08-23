Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Release Date May Have Just Been Confirmed

Rapper Drake texts while watching Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake has been sharing sparse details about his forthcoming album For All The Dogs in the midst of his It’s All A Blur Tour, but never officially announced a release date. This week, Amazon Music might have confirmed that the project is coming sooner rather than later.

The 36-year-old superstar posted the album’s cover art on Monday (Aug. 21), a hand-drawn photo of a dog reportedly courtesy of his five-year-old son Adonis. The official OVO Sound Twitter account reshared the cover art as per usual with any releases by their artists. Naturally, fans grew even more curious as to when the album would be coming out because the Toronto rapper typically doesn’t share album assets until it is near release time.

Several music accounts on Twitter began posting the cover art as well with the date Aug. 25, but fans were skeptical since the date didn’t come from the Her Loss rapper himself. It wasn’t until Amazon Music quoted OVO Sound’s tweet on Tuesday (Aug. 22) and wrote “Drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. New @Drake August 25″ with a double exclamation point emoji that people started to believe that the album will come out this Friday.

Amazon Music says Drake’s new album “For All The Dogs” drops this Friday‼️? pic.twitter.com/1z464xRegB — RapTV (@Rap) August 22, 2023

It is worth noting that Amazon Music’s tweet is no longer up, meaning they either jumped the gun by confirming the date before Drake could or Aug. 25 isn’t the actual day that For All The Dogs will come out. If fans are to believe the “Search & Rescue” rapper, he said during the New York leg of the It’s All A Blur Tour that the album would be coming out in “two weeks or some s**t.”

The five-time GRAMMY winner is no stranger to making fans play the waiting game with new music. During the summer of 2014, he announced that Views would be coming soon, but it did not actually release until April 2016. He announced his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy in May 2020 and originally told fans that it would come out in the summer of that year. He then pushed it back to January 2021 and the album did not arrive until September 2021.

While fans have had to learn patience over the years when it comes to the part-time crooner, he has kept them musically nourished. 2014 and 2019 are the only years where he has not released a project with new music. However, the latter still featured a re-release of his seminal 2009 mixtape So Far Gone and Care Package, a collection of some of his non-album singles and Soundcloud exclusive records over the years. In 2022, he released Honestly, Nevermind in June and Her Loss with 21 Savage in November. Check out Her Loss below.





