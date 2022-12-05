Amber Riley And Jennifer Hudson Honor ‘Dreamgirls’ Past With Special Duet: Watch

The newly-minted Masked Singer winner, Amber Riley, sat with Jennifer Hudson on Monday’s (Dec. 5) episode of the latter’s eponymous talk show to discuss her historic win and their shared Dreamgirls past.

Riley, who was crowned the season eight winner of the hit competition series, became the first act in history to win both The Masked Singer and Dancing With The Stars. Of her time on the show, the former Glee star, 36, admitted, “I came on The Masked Singer because one, I’m a fan of the show. Two, any opportunity that I get to sing, I’m gon’ take it and three, it just looks like so much fun.”

With Hudson, the “BGE” singer spoke on her layered past in the music industry as a ghost-singer. It’s similar to being a ghostwriter except with vocals. “So basically producers used to come have me—I would do demos, but also sometimes when some artists couldn’t do what I did in the demo, they would have me imitate the artist to kinda fix vocals.” Sound familiar?

Later in the segment, Hudson and Riley spoke on their shared Dreamgirls history as Effie White. The latter performed as White during the London run of the play while Hudson won an Oscar for her performance in the 2006 film alongside Beyoncé, Anika Noni Rose, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy.

The EGOT recipient noted she “made it a point” to see Riley perform live during her 2016 limited engagement while Riley added, “Playing Effie and you know that—I’m sure you became very close to that character like I [did]. Having her story be this gift and not being able to be out in the front, and I felt that.”

She continued, “Doing things like The Masked Singer, Dancing With The Stars, I get to triumph, be triumphant for those stories. I get to be the winner for those stories and it’s just full circle for me.”

She was later joined by Hudson for a powerful, live rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” Watch below.