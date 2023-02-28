Amber Riley To Release New R&B Album Later This Year

Amber Riley is making her way back to music with the news that she’s dropping an R&B album with the help of Harmony Samuels later this year. During her appearance on The Jason Lee Show, the Masked Singer winner revealed that she’s currently working on the LP and has Muni Long to thank for the inspiration.

“It’s really good if I do say so myself,” Riley teased. “[It’s] straight up R&B. I gotta thank Muni Long for busting that door down. Her whole entire career and that movement with ‘Hrs & Hrs’ and that whole entire project is literally thank you.” Long’s viral sensation garnered her first GRAMMY win at this year’s ceremony.

When speaking on the songwriter’s longevity, the Glee alum added, “She’s just a prolific writer. If, you know, people knew who Priscilla Renea was. She’s a hit maker. She’s an incredible writer. She just finally sat down and put all that love and attention on herself and people are responding exactly the way that they should.”

The two recently joined forced with JoJo at Long’s annual Valentine’s Day concert to perform a thrilling rendition of Whitney Houston, Kelly Price, and Faith Evans’ “Heartbreak Hotel.” The performance had fans practically begging them to create a supergroup.

Later in the episode, Riley talks with Lee about real singers, mediocrity, and opens up about the split from her ex-fiancé, as well as her new beau.

The full episode airs tonight (Feb. 28) at 10 p.m. ET, and can be streamed on the REVOLT App or its official YouTube channel.