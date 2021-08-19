Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Push Silk Sonic Album to 2022

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 27, 2021.

Music fans hoping to groove to the soulful sounds produced by duo Silk Sonic, comprised of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, will have to wait a little longer for the debut album. The newly formed R&B duo has revealed their anticipated LP Evening With Silk Sonic, which initially aimed for a fall 2021 release has been pushed back to the top of next year.

The musicians shared the news during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I don’t want to be binge-watched,” said Mars. “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more.… grease.”

Anderson .Paak added, “Which could mean redoing the song from scratch!”

Despite delaying the album, set to be guest hosted by Bootsy Collins, Silk Sonic plans to continue releasing singles until the project drops. Thus far the group has released two songs, one of which has already won the title of Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards defeating the duo of 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, R&B sisters Chloe X Halle, the collaborative efforts of Chris Brown & Young Thug, Miami rap group City Girls, and the Atlanta trio Migos.

.Paak and Mars set the tone with “Leave The Door Open.” Released on March 5, 2021, the song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. They performed the song at both the 2021 Grammy Awards and the aforementioned BET ceremony. The second Silk Sonic song “Skate” was issued July 30, 2021, earning the two men another hit.

Both artists announced their collaborative endeavor in February on social media. “We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars tweeted. Anderson .Paak shared on Instagram, “WE MADE AN ALBUM!!” He continued, “ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT.”