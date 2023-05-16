Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge Announce NxWorries Summer 2023 International Tour

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are reveling in their NxWorries reunion with the formation of their Summer 2023 international tour.

The West Coast-bred duo made the announcement on Monday (May 15), just 10 days before the commencement of the 16-city run. The men will hit a core group of major, global cities including Paris, London, New York City, Barcelona, Jarkarta, Madrid, and Napa Valley.

The NxWorries tour marks their first since 2016 following their series of performances in support of their album, Yes Lawd!

.Paak and Knxwledge initially reunited back in October 2022 with “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R., the duo’s first studio release in six years.

“Been a long time coming and I promise this album will be worth the wait!” .Paak revealed on Instagram. New music from the pair is also slated for release this Thursday (May 18).

See the full tour dates below.

May 25: Milan, Italy – Fabrique

May 27: Brussels, Belgium – Core Festival

May 28: London, England – Cross the Tracks Festival

May 30: Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

June 1: Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

June 2: Paris, France – We Love Green

June 3: Aarhus, Denmark -Northside Festival

June 5: Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda

June 8: Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid

June 9: Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Portugal

June 11: Manchester, England – Parklife Festival

June 24: New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Festival

July 21: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Good Vibes Festival

July 23: Jakarta, Indonesia – We the Fest

July 28: Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

July 30: St. Helena, CA – Blue Note Jazz Festival