Anderson .Paak And Knxwledge Set To Release New NxWorries Single With H.E.R.

Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge have officially reprised their beloved Hip-Hop duo, NxWorries.

Back with their first release in six years, the group is finally dropping their long-awaited record, “Where I Go.” After debuting in 2020 during their set at the Double Happiness Festival, the song is now a collaboration with H.E.R. and has a full visual coming.

Paak, 36, tweeted on Tuesday (Oct. 18), “OCTOBER 19 NEW NXWORRIES WHERE I GO FT @HERMusicx DID YOU MISS US??!?”

The preview from the new music video shows the Oscar-winning singer, 25, and the “Leave The Door Open” artist getting intimate during a series of romantic moments.

OCTOBER 19 NEW NXWORRIES WHERE I GO FT @HERMusicx

DID YOU MISS US??!? pic.twitter.com/3uIS5vkSZs — Dj Pee Wee (@AndersonPaak) October 18, 2022

On Monday (Oct. 17), Paak, first teased the premiere with a video clip of what appears to be a visual representation of the phrase, “when it rains, it pours” as he stands on an abandoned street, watching a car drive away with a thunderstorm approaching. He’s immediately joined by Knxwledge, 34, who leaves as the torrential rain begins while Paak remains still, shaking his head.

This marks the group’s first release since 2016’s Yes Lawd!.

Back in 2019, Knxwledge confirmed a second album was coming, but was seemingly stalled amid the arrival of Silk Sonic. That duo with Bruno Mars recently pulled their debut album from 2023 Grammy consideration, citing “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more,” after having won all four categories they were nominated for this year.

The “Where I Go” visual premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. PT.