Angie Martinez’s Annual ‘Angie’s BBQ’ Brings Out French Montana, Capella Grey, J.I., DreamDoll and More

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, Angie Martinez has a lot of love and connections within the music industry, particularly in New York City, where the Bronx native made her bones as the queen of NYC radio. This was evident this past Saturday (Aug. 7), as some of the biggest stars from the five boroughs and its surrounding area made the trek across the river to New Jersey to attend Martinez’s annual Angie’s BBQ celebration, sponsored by Power 105.1.

Held at Barcode in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Angie’s BBQ was jampacked with attendees, from regular fans to VIPs like R&B star Mary J Blige, Joe Budden, and music executive Sean Pecas, all of whom mixed and mingled while taking in the festivities.

In addition to a lively reggae set by DJ Norie, the event was soundtracked Power 105.1’s stable of spinners including DJs Steph Cakes, First Choice, Nyla Symone, Frank Roth, Prostyle, Ty Boogie, and Will. With a mix spanning from the classic cookout anthems of the ’70s and ’80s to the hottest records of the new millennium, DJ Self and Power’s other jockeys moved the crowd throughout the afternoon, bringing it to a crescendo prior to the BBQ’s slate of performances.

First up was Crown Heights-bred spitter J.I. the Prince of N.Y., who performed his breakout hit, “Need Me,” garnering a warm reception and affirming his status as one of his hometown’s most beloved rising talents. From there, Bronx rep Capella Grey serenaded the building with his anthemic single, “Gyalis,” a strong contender for NYC’s “Song of the Summer” crown that’s been in heavy rotation on radio, as well as the clubs and the streets.

However, the strongest showing of the night came courtesy of French Montana, who ran through a succession of his hits, including “Unforgettable,” “No Stylist,” and his most recent offering, “FWMGAB,” which turned the building upside down. Rather than opting to stay secluded in VIP, Martinez was very much visible throughout the day, bopping along to the performances, addressing the crowd, and even getting in a battle of two-steps with social media star, Shiggy.

And with her appearance on the “Ladies Night” remix of Lil Kim’s 1997 single, “Not Tonight,” it wouldn’t be a proper affair without performances from the city’s current rap queens. New Yorkers Chinese Kitty and DreamDoll both graced the stage with sets of their own. Sending attendees off with well well-wishes, the event was yet another successful BBQ, with Angie giving New Jersey a taste of New York’s growing crop of homegrown talents currently putting on for the five boroughs.

