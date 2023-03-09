Angie Stone Claims D’Angelo Won’t Work With Her Due To His Pride: “He Doesn’t Want To Share The Credit”

Don’t expect any Angie Stone and D’Angelo collaborations anytime soon. Aside from her co-writing records on his debut album, Brown Sugar, the pair have only collaborated once in the form of their now 25-year-old son, Michael Archer II, known under the moniker Swayvo Twain.

The former couple connected in the early-mid ’90s, with her claiming to VladTV that he pursued her. Stone is 12 years his senior.

“I thought he was older than he was ’cause he had an old soul […] At the time, we were just the best of friends. As time grew, we ended up falling for each other. All I can tell you is sh*t happens,” explained the South Carolina native, 61.

The Black Diamond singer later opened up about why his pride is interfering with them collaborating again and the difficulties of co-parenting with the crooner.

“Everybody and they momma wish Angie Stone and D’Angelo would get back together and work again. I’ve heard it a million times. His pride as a man would not allow of him to do that because he doesn’t want to share the credit,” Stone revealed. “He doesn’t want it to look like, ‘What if I get with her and we win? Then it’s going to look like she did it.’ I mean the writings on the wall, but hey if you want to roll like that, I’m not mad at you, but that’s not my spirit.”

Stone, on the other hand, feels, they have a God-given “winning element,” but the 49-year-old sadly can’t put their differences aside.

As far as their co-parenting relationship is concerned, it’s not only difficult for her, but she explained how his pride also affects him bestowing support upon their son.

Twain released a remix to D’Angelo’s “S**t, Damn, Motherf**ker,” back in February. For the “Brotha” singer, she expressed, “I believe he knows our son is talented, but where we are in our lives, we’ll just have to wait on it.”

D’Angelo has not released a statement regarding these allegations.