Angie Stone Announces New Album As She Inks Deal With SRG-ILS Group

Angie Stone is the SRG-ILS Group’s latest signee, joining their roster alongside Chaka Khan, Brian McKnight, Keith Sweat, Raheem DeVaughn and Vivian Green.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter, 60, shared in a statement, “I have been in the music business for more than four decades, and having a fantastic team brings a certain peace. So when the head of my label and manager, Walter Millsap, suggested that we do this partnership with Claude [Villani] and SRG, I did not blink an eye. Claude’s passion and enthusiasm are electric and contagious.”

Villani, founder and CEO of SRG-ILS Group, added, “Angie Stone is the real deal! A true soul and R&B vocalist and songwriter of legendary status. We at SRG are so excited to welcome her and her esteemed manager/producer, Walter Millsap, to our ever-growing family. I can feel the magic—it’s about to go down again!”

Under this new deal, Stone will release her ninth studio album in early 2023. She teased that the untitled LP will be “an instant classic” that will “immediately impact the R&B world,” Rated R&B reports.

The southern belle began her career in the 1970s as a member of Hip-Hop trio The Sequence. By the late ’80s, she’d joined R&B trio Vertical Hold. Together, they released the hit single, “Seems You’re Much Too Busy” before she embarked on her solo career. Over the years, Stone garnered three Grammy nominations and was honored with the Soul Music Icon Award at the 2021 Black Music Honors.

Regarding the coveted feat, she expressed on Instagram, “After over 40 years in this industry, its ALWAYS a blessing to be recognized for your diligence and contributions to the world. Humbled and most definitely honored!”