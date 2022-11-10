Anita Baker Announces First Full Tour Since 1995

Anita Baker is hitting the road in 2023 for The Songstress Tour. The historic affair, named after her solo 1983 debut album, marks Baker’s first full tour in nearly 30 years.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city domestic run begins on Feb. 11 in Florida and will make its way across the country for the duration of the year. The “Same Ole Love” singer will be making stops in most major cities including New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, and of course, her hometown of Detroit. The Songstress Tour will wrap next December in Oakland.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! ….Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too,” Baker, 64, shared in a statement.

The tour was first teased back in April and comes after her recent Las Vegas residency run, which may be revived next year. Additionally, it will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her solo debut and the acquisition of her masters.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers begins on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets will become available on Thursday, Nov. 17.

All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog?

Impossible Things Happen?…

Every.

Single.

Day.

Gratefully❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

See all of Baker’s 2023 below.

Feb. 11 – Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live*

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

May 10 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center

May 12 – Belmont, NY at UBS Arena

May 14 – Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

June 30 – Chicago, IL at United Center

July 02 – Detroit, MI at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Nov. 18 – Greensboro, NC at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Nov. 22 – Memphis, TN at FedEx Forum

Nov. 24 – Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Dec. 15 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Dec. 17 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Dec. 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 23 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena

* Not a Live Nation Date