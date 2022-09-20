Anita Baker Teases Return To Vegas In 2023

After selling out her Las Vegas residency at the Venetian earlier this year, Anita Baker may potentially return to Sin City in 2023, and is asking fans for their input on the matter.

The esteemed singer took to Twitter stating, “Along with the Other Cities listed, in my Bio? Vegas, has Invited Us, Back/2023 Here are Our, Choices/Blessings, Which, would you like? 1)MGM Park/Dolby- Usher, Gaga, Silk Sonic 2)Zappos – John Legend, Shania Twain, etc.”

As previously mentioned, Usher has made Dolby Live his second home as he wraps up his current residency next month and prepares for the third leg in March 2023. Meanwhile, Silk Sonic fans are hoping future dates are announced since their limited run was one for the history books.

Legend threw his residency venue in the ring directly when he tweeted, “Come see me at Zappos in October! The venue is lovely!” Yet, music director and composer to the stars, Michael Bearden, placed his bid for Dolby Live, saying, “Park MGM is where we do our residencies! They treat us so well there! And, the audiences are amazing! Would love for you to be there as well! :)”

While the jury is still out on where Baker will host her upcoming residency, the “Caught Up In The Rapture” singer also teased her nationwide tour in cities including Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, D.C., and New York City. The tour was first mentioned back in April, but as things get finalized, let’s see if more cities will be added to the bill.

Watch Baker perform “Sweet Love” during a June performance below.