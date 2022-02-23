Anita Baker Gives Update On Highly-Anticipated Las Vegas Residency

Renowned R&B legend, Anita Baker, is headed back to Las Vegas as part of her farewell concert series. First announced in February, the Rapture singer took to Twitter with the exciting news. “You Got it… YOU & ME. Las Vegas. Memorial Day, Weekend 2022 [partying face emoji].”

The upcoming dates are listed as May 20 to June 1 on Baker’s official Twitter account, but according to the promo video she shared, her headlining performances will take place at the Venetian on May 28, May 29, June 1, June 3, and June 4.

Tickets are currently not on sale, but fans will be given a week’s notice with the “accurate [and] appropriate” purchasing links and show dates. The 64-year-old ensures there will be “no worries [and] no stress” when it comes to obtaining tickets for the coveted concerts.

Not on Sale yet, Loves?

This Twitter Page will post (1) Week Advance Notice, of *Accurate, On Sale Date & * *Appropriate Ticket Links.

No Worries.

No Stress.

ABXO❤? pic.twitter.com/vZkZgH8Bh1 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) February 21, 2022

In an audio message shared earlier this month (listen below), Baker explained that due to the overwhelming demand, the limited engagement has been extended to 10 shows with the possibility for even more. The “Sweet Love” singer last took the stage in 2019 for her first Vegas residency also held at the Venetian Theatre.

Back in September, Baker revealed that she was the proud owner of her masters after an intense legal battle. “Retired from The Plantation 2020 My Masters Are Coming Home 2021 STREAM ON,” she announced on Twitter.