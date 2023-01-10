Anita Baker Teases New Music Ahead Of ‘Songstress’ Tour

Anita Baker is keeping her promise to gift fans with new music—or at least unleash something newish from her vault. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Detroit native shared a preview of a track titled “Unconditionally Yours,” on Twitter, which was reportedly teased over a decade ago.

Baker credited her “80s Contemporarys” like Sarah Vaughan, Patti LaBelle, and Aretha Franklin, as well as “innovators” Missy Elliott and Beyoncé, who influenced her to “to keep creating [her] own little Miracles of Music.” She also took time to celebrate other talent like Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, and Whitney Houston as a means to “Support and Uplift Each Other. Creating, *Community & Miracles, of Music.”

In the teaser (below), Baker is heard laughing towards the end as she gleefully exclaimed, “…but we got the right frequency. Thank you.”

sO many Amazing Gifts, from Ms. Sarah, Ms. Patti. Queen Aretha, and my 80s Contemporarys, to Innovators, like Missy Elliot & Lady B. SO many influence me, to keep creating my own little, Miracles of Music?

Gratefully,

ABXO❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PCBxEBKqb — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 10, 2023

The soul legend retired from music in January 2017, but after obtaining her masters—with the help of Chance The Rapper—in September 2021, she returned to the music scene.

“All My Children Are Coming Home Catalog [party hat emoji] Impossible Things Happen [gift box emoji]… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully,” tweeted Baker after news of the ownership broke.

Additionally, she and Babyface will embark on her headlining tour to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her debut album, The Songstress. The tour follows the conclusion of her 2022 Las Vegas residency.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! Gonna, bring some new music and some special guests, too,” the 64-year-old shared in a statement. This is Baker’s first tour in nearly three decades and will run between February and December 2023.