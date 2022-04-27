Anita Baker Teases Summer 2022 Tour

Anita Baker’s sold-out Vegas residency begins this May for a limited run. Due to its overwhelming demand, it was already extended to 10 dates, and now it appears that the legendary singer may be headed out on tour this summer.

The Rapture vocalist took to Twitter with a special update for her dedicated fanbase. She shared that the “industry is knocking at our door [with] a little bidding war.” Two of the biggest live event production companies, AEG and LiveNation, have both offered a 10-15 city tour run this summer. She credited her “tiny yet mighty” team and fans for the great news, especially those who were unable to snag tickets to her limited performances in Sin City.

When speaking on her sold-out shows, Baker shared, “You took a celebration and turned it into something historic. We set a new record for my demographic and it’s all your fault.”

The Black Promoters Collective could also be a strong contender to produce this potential tour since they recently produced New Edition’s The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci, as well as Maxwell’s The Night Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. They were also behind recent performances from Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills.

There’s no confirmation on which production partner she’ll proceed with, but we’re sure only great things can come from this demand.