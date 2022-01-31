Anthony Hamilton And Musiq Soulchild To Face Off In Valentine’s Day ‘Verzuz’

What happens when an endearing Southern charmer battles a soulful Philly jawn hit-for-hit? We get a Verzuz matchup between R&B heavyweights, Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild.

After a brief run on the rumor mill, the news was confirmed on Monday (Jan. 31). The crooners will face off on Tuesday, Feb. 15, live at Avalon Hollywood in a Valentine’s Day Verzuz special. Tickets for the event are now available on the official Verzuz website.

The show will begin with a DJ battle at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET and the main event is set to kick off at 6:15 p.m. PT/9:15 p.m. ET.

In light of the exciting news, Musiq wrote on Instagram, “You Asked & We Heard You!” Meanwhile, Hamilton teased that “Charlene already asking for tickets.”

Speaking of R&B and Verzuz, Jaheim challenged Usher to participate in the musical battle earlier this month. The “Put That Woman First” singer wanted all the smoke when he shared his request on Instagram and gave the Atlanta-bred superstar “one month” to “step up.”

Other potential opponents for Jaheim posed by Black Twitter include Joe, Carl Thomas, and Lyfe Jennings, but Lyfe already hilariously expressed that he wants no parts in that Verzuz challenge. With 30 days almost up, apparently, neither does Usher.