Apple Music Celebrates Juneteenth’s Legacy With ‘Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs’ Playlist Featuring 6LACK, Lupe Fiasco, Alex Isley &, More

As of June 2021, Juneteenth has finally become a federal holiday in the United States. The holiday, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans as a rebellion against states of the Union, has gone incredibly mainstream since it became a federal holiday, with companies slowly dragging the date away from its original purpose in the name of capitalism. But some entities have looked to uphold the significance of Juneteenth and the celebration of liberated Blackness. And Apple Music is doing so through song and dance with a curated playlist that honors the day.

Arriving on Friday (June 10), Apple Music released a playlist to celebrate Juneteenth titled ‘Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs.’ The collection of 16 original tracks and covers follows a cohesive theme of Black empowerment, liberation, and soul. The project consists of the following talented artists: 6LACK, Lupe Fiasco, Alex Isley, Brittney Spencer, Bun B, Cautious Clay, Damien Sneed, Denzel Curry, Eladio Carrión, Elena Pinderhughes, Jlin, Koryn Hawthorne, Kranium, Moliy, SEB, and WSTRN.

Expressing the importance of preserving the holiday’s original purpose for celebration Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, Ebro Darden, spoke about the inception of Apple Music’s new playlist.

Apple Music celebrates Juneteenth 2022 with Freedom Songs, a collection of exclusive new songs from a diverse range of Black artists like @6LACK, @BunBTrillOG, and @KorynHawthorne. Ahead of the holiday, listen in #SpatialAudio with @Dolby Atmos. https://t.co/8HzUxBbGiH pic.twitter.com/kCM69by7pq — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 10, 2022

“As the awareness and mainstreaming of Juneteenth continues to rise, our team at Apple Music is committed to commemorating the holiday while ensuring that its historical significance is not lost,” said Ebro Darden in a press release for the playlist. “We continue our annual efforts with a new collection of Black Music and stories from artists across an array of genres aimed to amplify the conversation, inspire reflection, and celebrate freedom.”

For the playlist, Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs’, Apple Music commissioned the mentioned 16 artists across varying genres to illustrate an authentic interpretation of the Black experience and its diversity.

Along with the Juneteenth celebration, Apple Music has unleashed a global campaign to celebrate Black music with their Black Music Month: The Future playlist, aiming to highlight Black artists of tomorrow who are making noise now.

Both playlists are available to stream now on Apple Music.