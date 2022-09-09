Stream Ari Lennox’s Sophomore Album, ‘age/sex/location’

The wait is over. Ari Lennox fans finally have her sophomore album age/sex/location. Released on Friday (Sept. 9) via Dreamville / Interscope Records, the project features Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Chlöe Bailey. On the twelve carefully selected tracks, the Dreamville singer worked with producers including the executive producer Elite, Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

Leading up to a/s/l/, Lennox invited fans to experience the album live with an array of East Coast events. She held an intimate listening party in New York City before spending time in her hometown of Washington, D.C. for a comedy night hosted by KevOnStage at DC Winery. The Shea Butter Baby singer also hosted a night enjoying the city’s best GoGo music before partnering with Amazon Music for the project’s release party.

To close out her album’s promo run, Ari will give a live performance at a secret location in New York City on Sunday (Sept. 11).

Over the summer, Ari Lennox revealed she had a desire to finally release the project.

“I don’t want to keep this music any longer,” she exclusively explained to VIBE. “I want to release it to the world. I think it’s a part of healing to release music, and I kind of feel like it’s a whole bunch of just… stuff I have to keep inside when I would like to just get it out. And, I also start thinking about new music. It’s like it kind of creates a block in regards to creating new music because I want to, but I have to focus on getting my baby out.”

She continued, “You can just expect a lot of singing. I’m really singing. It’s just beautiful soul music, a lot of attention to detail, and a lot of vulnerability. Also, a lot of realizing I’m not putting up with no more BS… I would say it’s really growing up. Really, really growing up.”

Give age/sex/location by Ari Lennox a listen below.