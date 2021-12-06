Ari Lennox Shares Emotional Update Regarding Her Arrest In Amsterdam

A recent trip to Europe resulted in a traumatic experience for Ari Lennox. Following claims of racism and discrimination, the R&B singer was arrested by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

On Monday, Nov. 29, KLM reported that “there was an altercation. It was about seeing her identification. The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions.” Amsterdam Schiphol spokesperson also reported, “Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down. That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

Nearly a week since her initial arrest, Ari shared an update and described feeling “silenced.” Last Friday (Dec. 3), she took to Twitter, saying, “My only regret is my reaction to the racism and discrimination I experienced. I would like to explain what happened to me but KLM has made it clear that they never cared to hear it from jump. It’s painful being silenced like this. It’s painful what I went through. I’m not ok.”

Prior to reports of her arrest, the “Pressure” singer tweeted, “F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people. I’ll never leave my house again. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

In music news, Ari recently appeared on “Scenic Drive,” the lead single from Khalid’s new album, also featuring Smino. Check out the track below.