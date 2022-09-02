Ari Lennox Drops Surprise EP, ‘Away Message,’ Ahead Of New Album

Ari Lennox surprised fans on Wednesday evening (Aug. 31) with the arrival of an EP to hold over fans, ahead of the release of her new album. Away Message is a five-track project with the lead single being “Queen Space” featuring Summer Walker.

The duet was initially presumed to be part of the album, age/sex/location until Lennox took to Twitter with an “away message” of her own. “Off the internet until September 9 so here’s my away message to you all. New EP to hold you over until the album, love ya,” she wrote.

Both projects arrive three years after her illustrious debut album, Shea Butter Baby.

The new EP includes a brilliant interpolation of the Mary Jane Girls’ “All Night Long” on “Gummy” and a declarative anthem about not settling—”ain’t no romance supposed to be this cheap.”

In regards to Lennox’s upcoming album, NBA 2K23‘s newly announced cover star J. Cole—who shared excitement about her new music—asked her what this new album means to her. The Dreamville Records founder expressed in an Instagram post, “I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”

The “Hoodie” singer detailed that age/sex/location feels like a “transitional space.” She added, it’s “very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life […] I spent so much time seeing the god and good in some abusive people […] No more tip toeing. No more docile.”

The 31-year-old revealed that she’s in the midst of her “eat pray love journey” and age/sex/location is her “honest goodbye to searching for love. The end of searching for anything other than self love and family.”

age/sex/location arrives on September 9. In the interim, listen to Away Message below.