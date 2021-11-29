Ari Lennox Brings “Pressure” To The BET Soul Train Awards 2021

Ari Lennox performs onstage at The 2021 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET at The Apollo on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City.

Ari Lennox performed her latest solo single “Pressure” during the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards. The R&B singer delivered her signature sultry vocals accompanied by a live band and backup dancers.

“Keep your eyes on me” she sang on the upbeat song and it is a command that the 30-year-old singer makes easy. Wearing a white bodysuit decorated with crystals and covered by a lush white robe adorned with feathers, the Washington, D.C. native took to the stage for a short set, performing only the one song.

Ari Lennox attends The 2021 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET at the World Famous Apollo on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Lennox’s last album Shea Butter Baby was issued in 2019 to acclaimed reviews and was nominated for the Soul Train Award for Album/Mixtape Of The Year. In 2020, she issued a string of standalone tracks including “Bussit” and “Chocolate Pomegranate,” and was featured on songs with a range of artists including Kiana Lede, 6lack, and Goldlink.

“Pressure” was the first solo track released by Dreamville’s first lady in 2021. As fans await new music from the vocalist, Lennox has also joined her peers Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan on their respective projects Still Over It and Heaux Tales. She has also joined Lucky Daye, Vedo, and Lute for tracks released this year.

Watch Ari Lennox perform “Pressure” at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards below: