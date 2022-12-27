Ari Lennox Says ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Will Be Her Last

Ari Lennox attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Last week, Dreamville artist Ari Lennox announced that she will no longer be hitting stages to support her albums after she wraps up her forthcoming Age/Sex/Location tour.

The “POF” singer took to her Twitter account on Thursday (Dec. 22) revealing her plans to quit performing live across the world for her nationwide and international fans.

“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she wrote without much of an explanation. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night.”

She added, “Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays See you soon Vegas!”

Ari Lennox announces her next tour will be her last. pic.twitter.com/FHLkupfoBi — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) December 22, 2022

Ari has since deleted all of her Instagram and Twitter posts.

Lennox’s 2023 Age/Sex/Location Tour is slated to begin in January, kicking off in Las Vegas. She will also blaze stages in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago and New York City. The tour will end in her hometown of Washington, D.C. on March 28th.

The 31-year-old’s tour backs the 12-track sophomore album which boasts features from Lucky Daye (“Boy Bye”), Summer Walker (“Queen Space”) and Chloe Bailey (“Leak It”). The LP peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard 200 chart back in September.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Ari Lennox performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Check out the dates for Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location Tour below. Fans can also purchase tickets here.

01/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

01/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/29 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

02/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02/07 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

02/09 — Seattle, WA v Paramount Theatre

02/11 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

02/14 — Denver, CO @ Summit

02/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/19 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

02/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

02/24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/02 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/04 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/05 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/07 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

03/08 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

03/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/21 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/28 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre