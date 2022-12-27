Ari Lennox Says ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Will Be Her Last

Last week, Dreamville artist Ari Lennox announced that she will no longer be hitting stages to support her albums after she wraps up her forthcoming Age/Sex/Location tour.
The “POF” singer took to her Twitter account on Thursday (Dec. 22) revealing her plans to quit performing live across the world for her nationwide and international fans.
“Age Sex Location will be my last tour,” she wrote without much of an explanation. “I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night.”
She added, “Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays See you soon Vegas!”
Ari has since deleted all of her Instagram and Twitter posts.
Lennox’s 2023 Age/Sex/Location Tour is slated to begin in January, kicking off in Las Vegas. She will also blaze stages in cities including Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago and New York City. The tour will end in her hometown of Washington, D.C. on March 28th.
The 31-year-old’s tour backs the 12-track sophomore album which boasts features from Lucky Daye (“Boy Bye”), Summer Walker (“Queen Space”) and Chloe Bailey (“Leak It”). The LP peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard 200 chart back in September.
Check out the dates for Ari Lennox’s Age/Sex/Location Tour below. Fans can also purchase tickets here.
01/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
01/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/29 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
02/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
02/07 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
02/09 — Seattle, WA v Paramount Theatre
02/11 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
02/14 — Denver, CO @ Summit
02/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/17 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
02/19 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/21 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
02/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
02/24 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
02/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/02 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/04 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/05 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/07 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
03/08 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
03/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/16 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/21 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/25 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/28 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre