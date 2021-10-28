Ari Lennox Cancels Upcoming Festival Performance Due To Health Concerns

Ari Lennox has been conquering festival stages in recent months, but that run has come to an abrupt halt.

The “Pressure” singer took to social media to share a devastating announcement with her fans. She will no longer be performing at the Good Vibes Only Festival, citing “unforeseen” health concerns.

The First Lady of Dreamville wrote, “Due to unforeseen circumstances with my health, I won’t be able to perform at the Good Vibes Only Festival in Houston this weekend. It truly breaks my heart and I hope I can make it up to you all and the festival soon. Love y’all. please still turn up for me.”

Fans immediately flooded her mentions with a sea of well wishes. One fan even expressed, “we need no explanation! take care of yourself. don’t be burdened by the anxieties of producing or delivering. […] REST. RECOVER. REJUVENATE. we love u + pray for a graceful recovery. we gon see u when YOU DECIDE we see u…”

The one-day event is still set to take place this Saturday (Oct. 30) in Houston and features Burna Boy, Monaleo, DJ Drama, OG Ron C and Chopstars, and Slim Thug with more acts to be announced.

Good Vibes Only Houston Block Party debuted in 2016 and regards itself as a place for the community to “[appreciate] good art, good food and good vibes” and is considered to be one of Houston’s most anticipated annual events.