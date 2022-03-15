Ari Lennox Parts Ways With Management Team

Just as Ari Lennox teased fans about her untitled sophomore album, news surfaced that the singer has amicably parted ways with her longtime management team, Black Wax. The split was confirmed in a statement from Ari’s team shared on Monday (March 14).

“Ari Lennox and her management team Black Wax amicably decided to part ways. Lennox first signed with the company in 2012. She still considers them family and is beyond thankful for the business ventures and memories. She’s currently working on her sophomore album and is excited for the future endeavors that are in store for her,” reads the statement.

Ari is still the First Lady of Dreamville. Though her second studio album isn’t slated for release until later this year, singles from her debut, Shea Butter Baby, remain in rotation. Recently, her 2018 sultry jam, “Whipped Cream” became certified gold with the RIAA. Taking to Twitter, Ari shared, “I love every single one of you so much. Thanks for loving whipped cream [red heart emoji] And thanks @Elite for pushing me to finish this record. We made this record in my first apartment in Cary NC. I can’t listen to this masterpiece without getting emotional. Thanks for loving on my baby. Truly indescribable what it means to me!!! And thank you to Dreamville and Interscope and all of radio for pushing it.”

I love every single one of you so much. Thanks for loving whipped cream ❤️ And thanks @Elite for pushing me to finish this record. We made this record in my first apartment in Cary NC. I can’t listen to this masterpiece without getting emotional. Thanks for loving on my baby❤️ pic.twitter.com/0DXRVt3pcM — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) March 14, 2022

Previously, her third single from Shea Butter Baby, “BMO” became certified gold in November 2020 and the title track from the album went platinum in February 2021. Ari also received a gold plaque for her participation on “Got Me” from the Dreamville compilation project, Revengers Of The Dreamers III.

Ari’s second album is slated for release later this year and may include a collaboration with Lucky Daye. Check out the sultry visual for “Whipped Cream” below.