Ari Lennox Unveils New Album Cover, Releases Summer Walker Collaboration

Ari Lennox has unveiled the cover art to her highly anticipated sophomore album, age/sex/location. The jaw-dropping cover was shared on Tuesday (Aug. 30) on social media, just weeks after the release of her latest single, “Hoodie.”

However, the surprises continued to roll in as the Shea Butter Baby singer teased her next release featuring Summer Walker. After working together on Walker’s Still Over It, the collaborators have reunited for a new song called”Queen Space.”

When J. Cole first heard the new offering from the songbirds, his excitement was caught on camera by Dreamville co-founder, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad. “I just remembered I had my camera with me when Cole linked up with Ari and Elite to finish up Queen Space,” he wrote on Twitter. “I love this shot and the excitement Cole has everytime he hears this song so I had to share this clip atleast.”

I just remembered I had my camera with me when Cole linked up with Ari and Elite to finish up Queen Space ??‍♂️. I love this shot and the excitement Cole has everytime he hears this song so I had to share this clip atleast. Queen Space @arilennox x @IAMSUMMERWALKER dropping in 30min pic.twitter.com/LKCF9TR2as — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 31, 2022

Lennox told VIBE that her new album is less of a romanticization and more of a realization. “[On] Shea Butter Baby, I romanticize a lot of things in life. I feel like I was very naive about a lot of things about romance, about myself, about career, life, whatever, and I feel like I’m just more aware now, more evolved, [and] more, not putting up with certain sh*t I don’t like.”

Regarding what to expect, she added, “You can just expect a lot of singing. I’m really singing. It’s just beautiful soul music, a lot of attention to detail, and a lot of vulnerability. Also a lot of realizing I’m not putting up with no more BS… I would say it’s really growing up. Really, really growing up.”

The lead single from the project, “Pressure” arrived last Fall. Listen to “Queen Space” below.