Ari Lennox Applies “Pressure” On New Single With Help From These R&B Heavyweights

Y’all know what this is! Ari Lennox’s newest, upcoming single is slated for release this Friday and fans are thrilled. Entitled “Pressure,” the single was written and produced by the award-winning team behind timeless projects like Usher’s Confessions and Mariah Carey’s The Emancipation of Mimi—Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Johntá Austin.

The collaboration between the 30-year-old D.C. native and the Ocean Boys was first teased back in February when Austin tweeted a photo of Lennox, Dupri, and Cox in the studio. He captioned the photo, “consider the pressure applied” and we just love when artists throw hints directly in our faces. The photo prompted a slew of reactions, mostly overt excitement to which the First Lady of Dreamville replied, “y’all really have no idea what’s coming from this.”

Y’all really have no idea whats coming from this ? https://t.co/nIyMWoRc2D — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) August 17, 2021

It’s unclear if “Pressure” is the only track they collaborated on or if more singles from the session will be on Ari’s sophomore album. However, she’s also been spotted in the studio with the likes of dancehall artist Spice and musical innovator Missy Elliott, who captioned the reveal with a mind-blowing emoji and quoted Johnny Gill’s “My My My.” So, it seems the follow-up to Shea Butter Baby will have something for every type of music lover.