Ashanti Reveals She Has A New Film And New Music On The Way

Ashanti is moving onward and upward after breaking her silence on Irv Gotti. The Lady of Soul appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast to detailed her time on Murder Inc. and discuss her new endeavors, including a film and forthcoming single, “Falling For You.”

Ashanti, 42, kept the details surrounding her new film under wraps. She mentioned was that she’s filming in Canada and that she was meeting with Martinez roughly three hours before she was due on set. When asked about her drive to do it all, the Concrete Rose singer shared, “it’s a combination of knowing where I came from, knowing where I’ve been, knowing where I’m going, where I wanna go, and just being independent and being a woman in this very crazy, cutthroat industry […] I’m always tryna beat myself, so that’s where it comes from.”

Ashanti previously announced in September 2021 that she’s set to star in the upcoming film, The Plus One, which also stars Cedric The Entertainer, Julissa Bermudez, B.J. Britt, Jonathan Bennett, and Michelle Hurd. A release date has yet to be announced.

. @Ashanti will be releasing her new single “Falling For You”, co-written and produced by @_YungBleu, THIS FRIDAY October 28th. ? #FallingForYou pic.twitter.com/97UjIz6Q0H — Ashanti Source (@AshantiSource_) October 24, 2022

Acting aside, the New York songbird will be releasing a new single on Friday (Oct. 28). Co-written and produced by Yung Bleu, the song was teased weeks ago when a video surfaced of the two in the studio. Over the speakers, Ashanti sings, “Can I keep it real witchu/ I can’t do nothing but be real with you/I just don’t feel the same/So over you/No more falling for you/I’m so over falling for you.”

She later confirmed that the record is about no longer falling for someone’s bullsh*t, and also teased another new song with Burna Boy. “It’s just so much music and it’s time,” added the newly-minted Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient. Fans can also expect the arrival of an EP or album from Ashanti soon.

Watch Ashanti’s full conversation with the radio veteran below.