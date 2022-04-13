Ashanti Recreates Debut Album Cover For New NFT Venture

Ashanti speaks onstage at 'Ashanti Turns Women's History Month Into Women's Future Month' during the 2022 SXSW Conference And Festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

When Ashanti made her solo debut as an artist in the early 2000s, she was the most successful act at the time—a feat that even landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Fast forward 20 years and still, the singer-actress is a household name whose legacy reigns and is evolving.

On April 6, she announced her partnership with EQ Exchange, a female-owned Web3 company, and additionally became “the first Black female artist to be a co-founder of a Web3 company.” In light of the new business venture, she has recreated her debut album following her 2021 decision to rererecord the LP upon obtaining ownership of her masters.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my debut album ‘Ashanti’!!!!!!!! I’m so grateful that yall been rocking with me for over 20 years!!!!! Now I finally get to give you something in return,” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m beyond excited to officially announce that my NFT collection with @EQ.Exchange celebrating 20 years of “Ashanti” will be available Wednesday, April 6th and I want y’all to have ownership in these new Masters!!! Which re recording should be first???”

According to the company website, EQ Exchange allows artists to own their own IP without hidden costs and direct audience interactions, cutting out the middleman. EQ tokens are given to fans for a cash reward, allowing them to make purchases like Ashanti’s NFT collection.

“It’s so important to me to get the message out that artists should own their intellectual property,” Ashanti shared in a statement. “By empowering myself through new technology, I’m trying to help other women avoid going through the things that I’ve been through. The future belongs to those who take control and make it their own.”

One of the four new covers has already sold out, so grab yours while you still can.