Ashanti Breaks Silence About Irv Gotti With Angie Martinez

Back in August, Irv Gotti appeared on Drink Champs and detailed being in love with Ashanti in the early 2000s while he was married. Now, the “Unfoolish” singer is breaking her silence on the controversial matter.

In a teaser from the next episode of Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast, Ashanti, 42, stated, “I regret holding certain people to a certain standard.”

She continued, “It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv flat-out lied about a lot of things.” Later, the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree expressed being “proud and content” with all she’s accomplished. The New York native admitted that there are hardships, but her ability to maintain her composure is a testament to her hustler mentality and that professionalism.

The new author also seemingly addressed Gotti’s comments on the Queens remix of Diddy’s “Gotta Move On.”

“…I’m finished with your s**t, had your little d**k/ It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this ni**a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears while you beatin’ on your chest /Got a new man/ yeah, you got move on,” she rapped.

At the height of the controversy, Fat Joe was one of the few men who spoke out against Gotti’s allegations. The Terror Squad leader expressed, “Ya’ll can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the f**k you want. Whatever he has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right? I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady, right?”

Gotti, 52, responded by declaring that he no longer had a friendship with the Bronx rapper.

Ashanti’s full episode on the IRL podcast will be available tonight (Oct. 25). Watch the teaser above.