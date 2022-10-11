Did Ashanti Address Irv Gotti’s Relationship Claims On Her “Gotta Move On” Remix?

Ashanti performs onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It appears Ashanti is not letting Irv Gotti’s comments about their alleged past go without a reply. The 41-year-old singer appears to address the DJ on the remix to Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s “Gotta Move On,” which also features Yung Miami of the City Girls.

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this ni**a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” the “Rain On Me” artist sings. The track was previewed by Funk Flex on Hot 97 on Oct. 8.

During his Aug. 6 Drink Champs episode, the Murder Inc. co-founder told co-hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN that Ashanti recorded her 2002 hit “Happy” after they had sex.

“We just finished sleeping together, or whatever. I’m taking a shower. I’m in the shower, you know, a ni**a be creative after [sex] … I think of the whole track in the shower.”

The 52-year-old also spoke on their rumored romance in BET’s Murder Inc. Story docu-series.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own, and Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” he recalled. “She used to wear these juicy sweats and her a** was looking fat. Her a** was looking great.”

He went into more detail, saying, “So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her a** and just, ‘Mwah.’ It was like, ‘What took you so long?’”

The Internet judged Gotti heavily for hanging on to the supposed 20-year-old situation, namely Fat Joe and the person who sat alongside the producer during his Drink Champs episode, Ja Rule.

Seemingly, Ashanti has had enough and chose to address her rumored ex-lover on wax.