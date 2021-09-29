Ashanti Reveals She’s Set To Rerecord Her Debut Album After Obtaining Her Masters

Ashanti has had fans buzzing recently with her show-stopping performance at the Verzuz battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe and her appearance during the 2021 MTV VMAs. Now, she has even more to celebrate because the R&B star has gained ownership of her masters.

The “Unfoolish” singer appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday (Sept. 28) to reveal that not only does she have the masters to her 2002 debut record, Ashanti, but she will also be rerecording the No. 1 album and rereleasing it independently. As of now, that album is the only one set to be rerecorded.

On owning her masters, the New York native expressed, “It’s so surreal. I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re signing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to rerecord my first album, and put everything together.”

Hall and Ashanti jokingly shared a moment about the “big announcement,” quoting Fat Joe’s recent viral phrase, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price!”

Her eponymous triple platinum album includes the hit singles, “Baby,” “Happy,” and, of course, “Foolish.” In terms of gaining this freedom, the 40-year-old shared, “It’s so humbling. It is such an honor. I’m so grateful. It’s such a blessing, you know, the fact that we are still here, we’re living through a pandemic, and these blessings are still coming in—it just makes me so happy again, so humbled, and such a believer. There’s a higher power, and I think that just being a good person and praying and putting your heart into things—you get that energy back, and I think that’s so important. So I’m just really, really happy.”

Watch Ashanti share the news below.