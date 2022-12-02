Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music

Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past.

While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”

“One producer — we did two records together, he was like, ‘Okay I’m not gonna charge you, you’re my homie,’” she started. “And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.’ I thought he was joking. And then he’s like, ‘Nah I’m dead serious. You know, let’s go out and let’s take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not I need 40 racks per record.’”

Taken aback with shock, Charlamagne Tha God let out a “Jesus Christ!” Having only worked with the producer for a “couple of weeks,” the “Happy” singer did admit that she thought it was light humor at first, but once she realized he was serious, she “had to make some phone calls” so that “stuff was handled.”

According to a 2018 Access Live interview, the 42-year-old singer discussed the same matter during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Mentioning fewer details, she explained, “It was very weird. We started out really cool, he’s very talented, and when it got down to the business of the two records that I wanted it kinda was like, ‘OK, well, take a shower with me and let’s go out on a date and let’s do this, and I’ll give you the music for free.'”

Ashanti added, “I thought he was joking, and then when he’s serious I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ I was really really taken aback… I’ve been raised very strong and I don’t play those games and I have also been blessed to have a lot of big brothers and a lot of young brothers and let’s just say the situation was definitely taken care of and he definitely changed his attitude.”

Feeling “disrespected” and being to left to wonder “if things like that happens in the industry often,” Ashanti pondered, “I can’t be the only person… and it’s me… I’ve seen a few things and I’ve heard a few things from different females… It’s really creepy, it’s really, really sad”.

She then revealed that the producer ended up “working for free” and at that time he was still active in the music industry.

Ashanti’s latest testimony follows a recent matter with Irv Gotti who confessed to “being in love” with the former Murder Inc. signee as she dated rapper Nelly.

While visiting Drink Champs, the music executive got candid about his feelings for his label’s former First Lady.

he Inc Records artist Ashanti (left) with director and The Inc Records CEO Irv Gotti, shoots her new video for “Don’t Let Them” on March 3, 2005 in Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

“Listen, at the time, it happens, any man is hurt,” Gotti said in a clip from the episode. “The chick you f**king, are in love with, is with this ni**a.”

After week-long scrutiny of Irv’s distasteful remarks about Ashanti from celebrities and fans, Gotti ended the rhetoric with, “Did I feel like I was gonna get this backlash and them thinking I’m a pedophile? Them thinking I’m R. Kelly and the Me Too movement? I love the girl, we made great music. Ashanti, I wish you all the best.”

In October, Ashanti finally addressed the situation with Irv in an interview with Angie Martinez.

“I accepted a long time ago that’s the person that he is. I feel like Irv is mentally not in a good place. When you come to a realization that you no longer can manipulate or control someone you let go. You just vomit. It looks nasty, it smells nasty. And that’s a reflection of the person that you are.”

“He’s clearly in pain, and I see a lot of feminine qualities,” she added.

In the same month Ashanti hopped on the “Gotta Move On (Remix)” with Diddy, Bryson Tiller and Yung Miami, where she seemingly threw shots at the 52-year-old.

She sang: “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this ni**a missing the best/ But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears.”