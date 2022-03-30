Ashanti To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Ashanti’s eponymous debut album. The former First Lady of Murder Inc. jumpstarted her career as a solo artist in 2002 and hasn’t looked back since. Though it was revealed last year that the Grammy-winning singer would receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans now know when to camp out to witness the event.

Ashanti will be presented with the 2,718th star on Thursday, April 7th, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Her star will be dedicated in the category of Recording and will be located at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard. Tichina Arnold and Ja Rule are slated to be the guest speakers at the ceremony.

“Speechless. Humbled. Honored. Grateful. Thank you guys sooooooo much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” the “Unfoolish” singer tweeted on Tuesday (March 29) when sharing the news.

Ana Martinez, a Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, shared in a statement, “Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer. She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

Ashanti was released on April 2, 2002 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts. It also made history, selling 504,593 units within its first week, which set the SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart’s history. This feat earned her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records and has yet to be broken.

The 41-year-old also made history recently becoming the first Black female artist to partner and become a co-founder of a Web3 tech company, EQ Exchange.

Ashanti’s Walk of Fame ceremony will be live-streamed exclusively on www.walkoffame.com.