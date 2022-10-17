Asian Doll College Concert Leaves Two Shot And More Injured

Asian Da Brat attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Two bystanders were shot and others injured while fleeing gunshots during Asian Doll’s performance at Livingstone College’s homecoming. The North Carolina campus hosted the Dallas native – born Misharron Allen – on Saturday (Oct. 15), WSOC-TV reports.

Officers were called to the campus located in Salisbury, N.C. approximately around 11 p.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Others faced minor injuries while trying to get away from gunfire.

College officials said two people (who were not affiliated with the school) were in a fight before shots rang out during Asian Doll’s performance. One person fired one or more shots.

Reportedly, a male victim was wounded and flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and is now in stable condition. The other victim, a woman, suffered from a bullet graze and was treated at a local hospital and then released.

No arrests have been made as of publication.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence,” Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said in a statement.

He added, “My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December.”

Livingstone student Michaila Heywood described the scene as, “Crying, yelling, just people, like upset frantically trying to find loved ones, friends it was just bad.”

“Somebody stepped on my head, I think like somebody stepped on my neck, not actually my head but my neck and my back,” Ja’Laya Watkins, another student at Livingstone, added.

She continued, “I don’t feel safe there anymore, actually I don’t. They started dancing, partying again and then (Asian Doll) started doing her thing on the stage and then you heard gunshots, everybody took off.”

A rep for Asian Doll has yet to return VIBE’s request for comment.