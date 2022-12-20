August Alsina Stands On Honesty In New Single “Lied To You”

August Alsina is addressing all of his doubters in his new single “Lied To You.” On the three-minute melodic trap record, the 30-year-old outlines his come-up, hardships, and commitment to loyalty.

“If they tell you I came up from nothin’ then know that they tellin’ the truth/ If they told you I been in the trenches, believe ’em, they tellin’ the truth,” the New Orleans artist croons. “If they told you I came from the back of the track then they tellin’ the truth/ If they told you I wouldn’t have your back, they lied to you.”

“Lied To You” marks the two-time BET Award winner’s third single of the year, following April’s “Shake The World” and June’s “Beautiful Way.” After pondering retirement last fall, it is unclear whether Alsina has changed his mind or if these efforts are leading up to his final album release.

Footage of the Tory Lanez/August Alsina altercation. The full video drops at 6. pic.twitter.com/0RQVPcjQ2i — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) September 19, 2022

Time will tell whether or not these culminate in the follow-up to his 2020 LP The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, which preceded a trying summer for the hybrid artist who was revealed to be involved in a romantic affair with Jada Pinkett Smith just a month later via her Facebook show Red Table Talk. His public challenges continued into this year as the rapper was reportedly assaulted by Tory Lanez at a show back in September.

In November, August Alsina came out as gay on the season finale of the VH1 reality show The Surreal Life. “Love showed up, but in a new way,” August said about his new lover. “I want to share that and honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be.”

Check out his new single “Lied To You” below.