Azealia Banks Wants “Horrible” Mashups Of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” To Stop

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City.

Azealia Banks has shared her take on mashups containing her music and Beyoncé’s latest single. The 1991 rapper took to Instagram stories to reveal her dislike of the remixed versions of Queen Bey’s “Break My Soul” that blend the two women’s music together. Searching through YouTube and other digital platforms, a variety of mixes combining the two musicians, and others have been shared.

“Please for the love of God. Stop the “Break My Soul” AB mashups,” wrote the Harlem native. “They are horrible.”

Beyoncé released “Break My Soul” on June 20th, ushering in her Renaissance era. The song was an instant conversation starter on social media as the vocalist delivered the surprise house and bounce-infused track, days after Drake abruptly issued a dance album Honestly, Nevermind. Digital chatter explored the Black origins of house and dance music as well as highlighted artists such as Azealia Banks who have rapped over house beats throughout their career.

While the self-proclaimed 6 God has issued his full album, the Bey Hive still awaits their Queen’s grand harvest. Renaissance is set to be released on July 29, and if “Break My Soul” sets the tone for the 16-track project, more House music can be expected.

“You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside,” proclaims Beyoncé on the vibrant track.

Azealia Banks’ latest release was the self-empowering “I Rule the World” issued on June 16.