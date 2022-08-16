B2K Talks Omarion Fallout And ‘Verzuz’ In ‘Drink Champs’ Teasers

Raz-B, J-Boog, Lil' Fizz, and Omarion of B2K performs onstage during their The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It’s been turmoil among men in these R&B streets since the Verzuz between Mario and Omarion. O insinuated his former bandmates were glorified backup dancers, prompting J-Boog to air a slew of dirty laundry about the “Touch” singer.

Shortly after, O announced the arrival of his five-part docuseries titled Omega: The Gift & The Curse, where he finally speaks on the 2019 Millennium Tour, B2K’s downfall, Lil Fizz’s relationship with the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, and more. However, his group members will get the chance to speak their truth in an upcoming episode of Drink Champs.

N.O.R.E. and Revolt released two teasers on Friday (Aug. 12). One clip speaks to Fizz’s time on Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, and the chance of B2K reuniting. He explains how he spoke with Jones and was attempting to contact Omarion, but to no avail, because he didn’t have O’s direct contact—only access by way of social media DMs. The show’s cohosts are naturally shocked that a B2K group chat doesn’t exist, but Fizz adds that they haven’t had O’s number, saying, “it’s always been like that.”

The second clip shows the group’s reaction to the infamous Verzuz. Raz-B jokes that he “thought it was amazing” while Fizz looks over and tells him to “stop cappin’.” Fizz speaks on them being asked to perform a few songs during the Verzuz and being shocked that Michelle Le Fleur (Omarion’s manager) was “cool” with that possibility. Yet, the clip cuts out before he dives deeper into what transpired during the phone conversation.

For those who may or may not have seen the Verzuz, Mario brought his own make-shift B2K to mock Omarion (see below), and the antics continued throughout the night.

Drink Champs has not yet revealed the date for the B2K episode.