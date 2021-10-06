Baby Keem Performs “Family Ties” At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Baby Keem put things in formation with an epic performance of his smash hit, “Family Ties,” at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, fanning the flames with a fiery set for the ages.

Rocking an old school bubble jacket and surrounded by an army of dancers, Keem held court while delivering his lines in an emphatic fashion, showcasing his skills as a young, yet seasoned performer with the ability to move the crowd at his whim.

While the lack of a Kendrick Lamar spotting quickly dashed the dreams of those hoping to see Keem joined by his Compton counterpart, his absence took nothing away from the 20-year-old’s performance, as he gave those in attendance and viewing from home even more reason to keep him on their radar.

Baby Keem’s 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards performance is the latest win in the runaway star’s breakout year, as he’s risen from a promising newcomer into one of the most acclaimed newcomers in the genre.

Releasing his debut album, The Melodic Blue, this past September, the Cali native scored a Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. In addition to Kendrick Lamar, the album includes guest appearances from Don Toliver, Brent Faiyaz, and Travis Scott, who co-stars on the standout cut, “Durag Activities.” Keem also recently appeared alongside Scott on Kanye West’s DONDA cut, “Praise God,” which earned him his second Top 20 hit.