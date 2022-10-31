Baby Keem Thanks Lauryn Hill For Clearing Classic Fugees Sample

Baby Keem toasts to the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards with Grey Goose vodka on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baby Keem is gaving Lauryn Hill her flowers for clearing a classic Fugees sample for his music.

“Thank u Ms. Hill,” the 22-year-old tweeted ahead of The Melodic Blue deluxe version‘s release. The pgLang artist interpolated “Killing Me Softly With His Song” on the record “Highway 95.” The Fugees singer was released in 1996 and was a cover of Roberta Flack’s 1973 record, “Killing Me Softly.”

Keem’s The Melodic Blue deluxe version added seven new songs to its original iteration, with features from Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and Pink Pantheress. The September 2021 release debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with 53,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The project was officially certified Gold by the RIAA back in April.

thank u Ms. Hill. — baby keem (@babykeem) October 27, 2022

The lead single “Family Ties” features Keem’s cousin Kendrick Lamar and earned the Carson, Calif. artist his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance. The two have been touring the United States and overseas for The Big Steppers Tour in support of Lamar’s May release Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

It’s also an exciting time for Lauryn Hill, as she prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. The Newark, N.J. artist teased an anniversary tour during her set at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta earlier in October.

“25 years on, so we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, aye?” the 47-year-old said.

Maybe Baby Keem will make an appearance for a special duet with Ms. Lauryn Hill.