Baby Tate Has Bars For HitMaka Following Female Rapper Remarks 

Social media has been buzzing with commentary following super-producer Hitmaka, f.k.a Yung Berg’s, remarks criticizing women who regularly rap about sex.

In addition to Asian Doll, who has already called out the former reality star for his take, rapper and singer Baby Tate has now chimed in with some bars for the beat-maker.

In a freestyle posted to social media and SoundCloud, the “I Am” rapper speaks on the hypocrisy found in the producer’s criticism, including that he writes some of those same songs that he’s speaking negatively about.

Baby Tate raps: “Ni**a just said these female bars so wack, ain’t you writing’em?/ Wonder why these h*es head be so gassed up, boy aint you hyping’em?/ Why this sh*t so dead? Damn!, You couldn’t put no life in’em?/ He a man writing about a pu**y, I knew he had a lil’ d*ke in’em.”

Baby Tate performs onstage at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The rising star declared that just because she raps about what’s between her legs doesn’t mean that she’s a “pu**y rapper.” Tate also claimed that many male rappers need drugs to even make a song.

She spits: “Yes I rap bout pu**y but I’m not a pu**y rapper/ First of all, I ain’t really try’na get too personal/ But half these lil’ rap ni**as can’t rap unless they got a perc involved/ Ni**as jerking off in a circle talking about female rap, who hurting’ y’all?/ You probably couldn’t pull a bi**h, even if the bi**h was a service dog.”

Hitmaka speaks onstage during the “Live: Podcast with Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” panel at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Getting into Hitmaka’s past, the Atlanta-native brought up that the former Love & Hip-Hop star needs to “make a hit for yo’ self,” and that he “hasn’t been hot,” since Mims dropped his 2007 single “This Is Why I’m Hot.”

She then went in for the kill when she mentioned that one of Hitmaka’s “recent biggest” songs was 2019’s “Thot Box,” which is a sex-driven song featuring Young M.A., Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto and Chinese Kitty.

“And quick, with two seconds on the shot clock/ Can you tell me why you talking all this sh*t, when your biggest recent hit was”Thot Box?!” she ends the rap. Listen to the full song above and check out the clip below.

On Sunday (Dec. 18), Hitmaka originally tweeted out: “Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field. Pu**y rap was cool when it had shock value & was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s sum who aren’t but they need a hit producer 4 impact.”