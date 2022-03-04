Baby Tate’s Spring Project ‘Mani Pedi’ Will Be An R&B-Rap Hybrid

On Feb. 18, Baby Tate released two singles, “What’s Love” and “Sl*t Him Out,” and foreshadowed her spring music plans. The first of the songs is an R&B track, and the second is a feisty rap song, the exact plan for her upcoming release. Speaking with VIBE on Wednesday (March 2) at the Billboard Women In Music event, the expressive musician confirmed plans for a half Hip-Hop, half R&B project.

“I’m actually dropping a project this spring that’s gonna be half R&B and half rap. So, [fans] are gonna get the same amount of rap songs as they will R&B songs,” the 25-year-old explained. “R&B Baby Tate is here and she is here to stay, ‘What’s Love’ was not just a teaser.”

Baby Tate attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She continued, “The project is called Mani Pedi, it’s coming this spring. It’s inspired by some of the things I’ve been through in the past [and] some of the things I’m going through now. It’s really just about exploring my spirituality, honestly, and my ego versus my body, my soul. I think my fans will definitely really enjoy this project. I love it so much. We were just listening to it in the car, jamming out, so they’re gonna definitely enjoy it and I’m super excited.”

Prior to releasing the aforementioned songs, a snippet of “Sl*t Him Out* made its rounds on TikTok. For Tate, it’s not the first time one of her catchy tunes has had a viral moment on social media. After “I Am” featuring Flo Milli was issued, the positive, self-assured lyrics became the background to videos across TikTok and Instagram as users claimed their own power.

With “Sl*t Him Out,” fans continued to share the song after the official release, to which Baby Tate shared her appreciation. On Thursday (March 3) she released a remix of the raunchy track, titled “Sl*t Him Out Again,” which features rising rapper Kali.

“I’m actually really grateful because, you know, a lot of times people will have a hot TikTok sound and then the song comes out and they’re like, ‘I don’t really like [the] song like that.’ I’m really appreciative that people still like the song. They’re still streaming. They’re still listening to it. I love that people are participating in the challenge I got going on. It just feels really good.”

Along with her own music, Baby Tate teamed up with JID on his song “Surround Sound” issued on Jan. 13 which also features 21 Savage. The song earned Baby Tate her first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry of her career, and likely not be the last. Check out official music video below.