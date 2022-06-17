Babyface Enlists Ella Mai And D’Mile For “Keeps On Fallin” From His New Album

Fresh off the road from his Full Circle Tour with Kem, Babyface is back with his highly-anticipated release with Ella Mai, “Keeps On Fallin’.” The romantic tune marks their first collaboration and also happens to be the crooner’s lead single from his forthcoming project under Capitol Records.

“When I first heard Ella’s voice, I thought, ‘What an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her!’” Babyface recalled in a statement when speaking about the track. “Well, I did…and it was everything I imagined and more!”

Mai chimed in, “Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me. To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with, I hope this record is the start of many more.”

Co-produced by the Grammy-winning visionary D’Mile, “Keeps On Fallin'” interpolates Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit, written by Babyface, “Can We Talk.” Mai sings of looming butterflies from her partner as Babyface reminds her that she is the muse behind the everlasting love.

Earlier this year, Babyface appeared on the super track, “No Stoppin’ Us” alongside Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci while Mai released her long-awaited sophomore LP, Heart On My Sleeve.

Babyface and Ella Mai are set to perform at the 2022 BET Awards and fans are eager to see if they’ll perform this new single live since they were not billed as one act. Listen to “Keeps On Fallin'” above.