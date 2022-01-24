Babyface And Kem Announce Nationwide Tour

Babyface and Kem have announced the arrival of the Full Circle Tour. Hosted by Sherri Shepherd, the 26-city tour kicks off this March in Virginia and concludes mid-May in Oakland, CA.

While this marks the first time the crooners will be touring together, this is also Kem’s biggest North American tour to date and Babyface’s highly-anticipated return to the road. Additionally, the tour supports Kem’s forthcoming EP, Full Circle.

In a hilariously relatable 30-second teaser, Shepherd is seen talking on the phone discussing the tour. “Oh, we gon’ make it a night. It’s gonna be ladies night, girls night, and find-a-man night,” she teased as the opening chords to Kem’s “Lie To Me (Remix)” featuring Wiz Khalifa began to play.

The pre-sale goes live on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time while general tickets’ sale goes live to the public on Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

3/30 – Petersburg, VA – VSU Center

3/31 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Ins. Center

4/1 – Springfield, MA – Mass Mutual Center

4/2 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

4/7 – New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

4/8 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theater

4/10 Orlando, FL – Addition Arena

4/14 – Columbus, GA * – Civic Center

4/15 – Jackson, MS * – Coliseum

4/16 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena

4/17 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater

4/21 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at MSG

4/22 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

4/23 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

4/27 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theater

4/29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

4/30 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

5/1 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

5/5 – Greensboro, NC * – Special Events Center

5/6 – Charlotte, NC * – Bojangles Coliseum

5/7 – Macon, GA * – Coliseum

5/8 – Southaven, MS * – Landers Center

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Theater at Virgin Hotel

5/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

5/15 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena