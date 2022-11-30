Bad Bunny Named Spotify’s Most-Streamed Global Artist For Third Straight Year

Bad Bunny poses in the press room at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Bad Bunny’s status as an international phenomenon has been further validated after being named the most-streamed global artist on Spotify for the third consecutive year, making him the first artist to achieve that feat.

The 28-year-old’s fourth solo studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, played a huge role in his retaining that title, as it tallied more than 18.5 billion streams on the platform. Rounding out the Top 5 global artists lists was Taylor Swift at No. 2, Drake in third, The Weeknd coming in fourth, and BTS landing in the fifth spot.

The Puerto Rican star also took multiple spots on the Most-Streamed Global Songs list, with “Me Porto Bonito” and “T##í Me Preguntó” finishing in fourth and fifth place, respectively. He also finished behind Taylor Swift and The Weekend for Spotify’s Most Viral Artist nod.

While Ocasio’s global dominance was unquestioned, in terms of Spotify’s most-streamed artists in the U.S., rap star Drake took the crown, with Bad Bunny coming in third behind Taylor Swift, who finished in second place.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles was the #1 Most-Streamed Song in the American Spotify market. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, and “First Class” by Jack Harlow landed in the Top 5 as well.

Released earlier this year, Un Verano Sin Ti topped the Billboard 200 chart for 13 weeks and has since become the first Spanish-language album to earn a Grammy nomination for the Album Of The Year award. BadBunny was previously named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year this month in light of his “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022.”